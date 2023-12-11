Interested in Volunteering? Newington Credit Union has the role for you!

Credit Unions are not-for-profit, member-owned, unique financial services organisations which have successfully operated in Northern Ireland for almost six decades.

They are a life-line for many in the communities they serve, offering accessible financial services to people, many of whom have had the door closed on them by the banks. You may not know this, but at the heart of every credit union is its volunteers.

They give freely of their time to develop and enhance the services of the credit union, which in turn works to support and enhance the development of the community it serves.

Credit unions are a fantastic place to grow your volunteer experience.

Credit union volunteers can benefit from many opportunities including

• Gaining new skills and experience with a professional financial services provider

• Enhancing personal development through targeted training programmes

• Increasing career prospects by adding a valuable achievement to CVs

• Meeting like-minded people from the community

• Knowing that they have helped the continued development of a professional service which benefits the entire community

Julie-Ann McStravick, CEO of Newington Credit Union, said: “We would love the opportunity to welcome new volunteers who can help shape the credit union for the future. Our priority, as always, is our members, and providing services to meet their needs.

As members already, our new volunteers are best placed to understand those needs and help to ensure that the credit union is there to meet those demands. There are a wide range of roles for volunteers and I would encourage anyone who is interested to attend our information session, or to contact us at info@newingtoncreditunion.co.uk”