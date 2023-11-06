International union delegation mark 25 years of GFA in St Comgall's

An international delegation of trade unionists met in the St Comgall’s Centre to mark the 25 anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The two-day conference was organised by Trade Unionists for a New and United Ireland (TUNUI), and involved contributions from international trade unionists including Koldo Sanez from the LAB Union in the Basque Country, Jamal Juma from the New Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions and Bongani Masuku from COSATU in South Africa.

TUNUI is a network of trade unionists from across Ireland who advocate for the achievement of social justice through constitutional change.

Gerry McCormack, Deputy General Secretary of Ireland’s largest trade union, SIPTU, spoke alongside Anne Speed and Conor McCarthy from UNISON, as well as Frank Connolly, author of 'United Nation - The Case for Integrating Ireland' and Bill Ramsey, convener of the SNP trade union group in Scotland.

The event was the first major meeting of its kind hosted by TUNUI. Seán McElhinney, TUNUI Chair and Fórsa director, said that St Comgall’s was an ideal location for the conference.

“The story of West Belfast and St Comgall’s provides the perfect context for our discussion about building a better Ireland," he said.

Seán explained that while the official trade union movement does not endorse the promotion of a united Ireland, his group argues that potential constitutional change offers an immediate opportunity for trade unionists to make the case for “more investment in public services, stronger workers’ rights, and an economy that serves to protect Ireland’s unique climate and biodiversity”.

“People clearly want more than what our societies north and south have to offer," he added.

Seán said that potential constitutional change was a matter of social justice and that “some of the worst aspects of social inequality and socio-economic disadvantage facing working people can only be addressed properly by changing how Ireland is governed – north and south."

TUNUI plans to hold further events in 2024 in which they will call for all trade union members who aspire to a new Ireland to join their movement and participate in the debate.

“It’s all about hope”, Seán said, “and there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about our future. Notwithstanding all the division in our society today, look how far we’ve come in the past twenty-five years. We’ve big demands and an ambitious vision for the future. The campaign is only just beginning."