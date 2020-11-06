Ireland's Future urge Taoiseach to plan for constitutional change on the island

A delegation from Ireland’s Future have urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to plan and prepare for constitutional change on the island of Ireland.

The virtual meeting – led by Belfast solicitor Niall Murphy – comes after the Taoiseach last month promised further north-south initiatives as part of his government’s new Shared Island Unit. However, he ruled out a border poll within the next five years.

Secretary of Ireland’s Future, Mr Murphy, said the civic conversation about constitutional change on the island of Ireland is intensifying.

“We impressed upon the Taoiseach that to say constitutional change is simply off the table is the wrong approach for him to take,” he said. “The requirement for planning and preparation and specifically for the establishment of an all-island Citizens’ Assembly is something the Taoiseach must implement as a matter of urgency.

“We outlined to the Taoiseach that there is a significant section of the population in the north that support re-entry to the EU via a unity referendum. The voices of these people must be heard and respected.

“We also made clear that we are living in a time when leading unionist political figures are saying unionism must prepare, he too must prepare the Irish people and nation for potential constitutional change.

“It was outlined clearly to the Taoiseach that the economy of the north, and, by extension the island, will be severely damaged by the recklessness of Brexit. A referendum on Irish unity will offer us a democratic pathway back to the EU and will provide a much clearer degree of economic security than we have with an island half in and half out.”

Mr Murphy said change is on the way and “we need to be ready”.