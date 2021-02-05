Irish America petitions President Biden for new Special Envoy to North

ENVOY CALL: President Joe Biden is enormously proud of his Irish roots but now Irish America is calling on him to demonstrate his commitment by appointing a Special Envoy to the North

The Irish Echo in New York — sister paper to belfastmedia.com — has teamed up with the Ancient Order of Hibernians in the US to press for the swift appointment of a Special Envoy to the North. A petition calling on the President to act went live on change.org today.

The first and most famous US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland was Senator George Mitchell who was tasked by President Bill Clinton with sealing the peace deal post-ceasefires.

Successive administrations, Republican and Democrat, subsequently appointed Special Envoys and while none scaled the heights of the Good Friday Agreement, all are regarded as having made a positive contribution to the peace process.

Richard Haass was among the most successful of the US representatives and produced the Haass report of 2013 in a bid to resolve differences at Stormont — a document which memorably spurred the Shankill Road graffiti, 'Stick your report up your Haass'.

However, under President Trump the positive lay vacant until March 2020, just months before the Presidential election, when Mick Mulvaney, former White House chief of staff, was appointed. Due to the Covid crisis, he managed to visit the North only once during his brief tenure and resigned after the attack on the Capitol, blaming President Trump for inciting the rioters.

FUTURE FOCUS: Irish America pushes for Envoy appointment

"The creation of the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland was a seminal milestone in reaching the historic Good Friday Agreement, which replaced three decades of unimaginable violence with two decades of undreamed-of peace," said AOH President Danny O'Connell.

"It is a shining example of U.S. action in the cause of peace. Sadly, two decades on, many of the items agreed to by the United Kingdom in signing the Good Friday Agreement and subsequent international treaties remain unfulfilled. The UK has consistently delayed and dissembled on its commitment to deal with the legacy issues of the Northern Ireland conflict. There is still no Bill of Rights for the community of Northern Ireland. Even something as inoffensive as parity of esteem for those who wish to express their identity through the Irish Language remains elusive. The Hibernians respectfully ask the President to appoint a Special Envoy who can bring the Good Friday Agreement's noble vision to completion."

Irish Echo publisher – and Belfast Media Group managing director who last month penned an op-ed calling for a Biden Envoy — Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said the successive envoys had always "nudged society in the North to the bright side of the road".

"We know President Biden is the most Irish American President since JFK and, indeed, that, in his own words, 'Ireland is written on my soul'," he said. "But we need to ensure goodwill is translated into action. Brexit presents many challenges but there's also an opportunity, if we move quickly, to attract companies who can provide well-paid jobs in manufacturing, pharma and medical devices based on our unique unfettered access to the British and EU markets," he said.

You can sign the petition on change.org.