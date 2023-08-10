FÉILE 23: Irish Freethinkers event at St Mary's

IRISH Freethinkers and Humanists will hold a talk today, Thursday, as part of Féile an Phobail.

It will take place at 3pm in St Mary's University College on the Falls Road.

During the late 17th and early 18th century eminent Irish philosophers were addressing subjects such as the nature and purpose of government, the rights and obligations of citizens, and the role of religion and education in the search for truth.

Dublin-born Robert Molesworth and his circle of radical philosophers had much to say about human freedom in all its manifestations.

Historian and author Fergus Whelan will give an account of the Molesworth circle and its relevance today.