Conradh na Gaeilge fáilte for Minister's Irish strategy plan

ACHT ANOIS: The Irish language community has long campaigned for the implementation of language provisions set out in concurrent Stormont agreements

CONRADH na Gaeilge has welcomed a commitment by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to commence work on an Irish language strategy.

The Minister advised the Executive that her department is to proceed with the establishment of Expert Advisory Panels to work on the strategy as part of commitments set out in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach Agreement. The move will also include work on an Ulster Scots Language, Heritage and Culture Strategy.

“I am pleased that work is now underway on these new Irish Language and Ulster Scots Language, Heritage and Culture Strategies," she said.

“Wider consultation will take place towards ensuring that the strategies meet community need and my officials will engage with all other Departments.

“To help in this process I have established Expert Advisory Panels to bring together a wide range of academic and community experience in shaping the strategies, which will fulfil the commitments in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.”

The commitment to an Irish language strategy was originally given in the 2006 St Andrew’s Agreement and was written into legislation under the Good Friday Agreement.

In 2015, a draft strategy for the Irish language was blocked at an Executive level. Conradh na Gaeilge subsequently took a successful Judicial Review in March 2017 amidst the impasse, with Justice Maguire ruling the Executive had “failed” to bring about a new Strategy.

The New Decade New Approach contained a new commitment to deliver an Irish language strategy within six months, with a timetable for completion and the design process being started within 100 days of the agreement. Conradh na Gaeilge initiated new legal proceedings earlier this year, issuing a pre-action letter to The Executive Office (TEO) after the the deadline had passed.

In June 2021, the High Court granted leave for a new Judicial Review, as the Honourable Mr Justice Scoffield decided Conradh’s case against the Executive “comfortably surmounts threshold” for leave.

Earlier this month the British government agreed to legislate for the Irish language by October if no progress has been made on the issue at Stormont.

Dr Niall Comer, President Conradh na Gaeilge, welcomed the Minister's move to bring forward an Irish language Strategy.

"The Irish language community has been waiting over 15 years for progress on this issue since it was placed into law in 2006," he said.

"Conradh na Gaeilge looks forward to working with the Expert Panel and to informing the co-design process in the coming months, ensuring communities have direct access to the process and that linguistic needs and expectations of Irish speaking families, schools and learners are reflected and delivered in the new Strategy.

"The absence of a timetable for delivering the strategy, as promised in New Decade New Approach, is also very concerning, meaning the timetable was blocked and the minister was forced to bypass the executive."



👇👇👇👇



https://t.co/VmQtrbvyx9 — Conradh na Gaeilge (@CnaG) June 28, 2021

"We are very cognisant, however, that serious questions remain whether the DUP, who have refused to allow the strategy to be added to the Executive agenda since December 2020, will continue to deny language rights and exclude sections of the community by blocking progress on this strategy at later stages including when inter-departmental groups are to be set up and when the draft strategy returns to the Executive for approval.

"The absence of a timetable for delivering the strategy, as promised in New Decade New Approach, is also very concerning, meaning the timetable was blocked and Minister was forced to bypass the Executive. For any party to continue to deny language rights and exclude sections of the community is totally unacceptable.

"We are calling on the DUP to clarify whether they plan on finally implementing agreements made only 18 months ago. Conradh na Gaeilge will continue to exhaust all legal options available to us to ensure the Irish language strategy, as set out in 28d of the 1998 Act, is fully implemented in this current mandate, as promised in New Decade New Approach.”