Irish language street sign in South Belfast vandalised again

AN Irish language street sign in South Belfast has been destroyed, just over a month after it was repaired following a previous incident of vandalism.

The dual-language sign at Haypark Avenue in the Ormeau area was targeted in recent days, with the ends of the sign being cut off.

A new sign has already been put in place.

The sign was previously repaired by Belfast City Council after the lettering was scratched off at the end of December.

The sign was erected last October before a spelling mistake was spotted in the Irish language lettering.

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown condemned the vandalism.

"I am disgusted that the bilingual street sign on Haypark Avenue has been vandalised – again, this time broken into pieces," he said.

"Imagine the effort that went into doing this by someone just because they have no respect for their neighbours or their community."

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of criminal damage to the sign on Monday.

“Anyone who may have any information or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1841 12/02/24.”