Irish language videos published in Belfast City Council first

BELFAST City Council has marked this year's Seachtain na Gaeilge festival by publishing Irish language videos for the first time in its history.

The Council's YouTube channel is showcasing four short videos from people who work in the Irish language sector talking about their careers and the opportunities for young people using the language.

The Seachtain na Gaeilge festival, which began on 1 March and came to and end yesterday, saw Belfast celebrate of the the vibrancy of the Irish language and contribution it makes to communities in the city.

In previous years, Belfast City Council has marked the Irish language festival by hosting an event in City Hall for local school children to learn about the shared history and heritage of the language with a chance to reflect on the importance of language diversity.

Due to the pandemic, the Council has published four videos featuring Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Manager and Andersonstown News columnist, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin Manager, Dr Pádraig Mac Congáil, CCEA Irish-medium editor and translator, Pádraig Mac Mathúna, and freelance video and radio journalist, Caoimhe Ní Chathail.

The videos show the wide range of career opportunities available to young people considering a career with Irish or considering studying Irish beyond leaving school and are aimed at students of Irish and careers teachers.

Speaking in Irish, Gráinne Ní Ghilín encourages those seeking a career in the Irish language sector to also obtain a "related to a field other than the language itself" such as "teaching, accounting, entrepreneurship, TV production, web design" or "whatever you are interested in".

She added: "There is a huge demand in the sector for a range of skills."

As well gaining "real life experience" by becoming involved in various organisations, Gráinne advises those who wish to work in the sector to "polish up" their written Irish.



