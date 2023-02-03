'Brick could have hit my son': Father's warning after car is struck in Twinbrook

DAMAGE: Kieran Tierney's vehicle after it was attacked on Saturday evening near Twinbrook

A DRIVER has warned motorists to be vigilant after his car was struck with a brick and his front windscreen smashed – while the driver’s young child was in the car.

The frightening incident happened at the traffic lights at Foxes Glen in Twinbrook on Saturday evening.

“If it had have been a split second faster it would have hit my child in the face,” Kieran Tierney told the Andersonstown News.

Kieran said that his son, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, had his window opened at the time of the attack.

“I’m glad it’s only a window and a hole in the bonnet, it could have hit my son who was sitting in the front seat with his window open.”

Kieran Tierney was driving at the time of the attack

Inspector Graham of the PSNI said: “Officers received a report that whilst passing a group of youths, a brick had been thrown at a vehicle and the windscreen smashed and the bonnet of the car also damaged. The victim’s young child was also in the car at the time of the incident and as a result was extremely distressed.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time this incident occurred and who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1621 28/01/23.”