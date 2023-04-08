'It’s not long now': Release of political prisoners 25 years on

NÍ bheidh sé i bhfad anois.

I heard this every day for months 25 years ago. “It won’t be long now” we used to greet each other. No more, “mo chara,” “how you doing?”, “how’s things going?” “are you ok?” All consigned to history.

“Ní bheidh sé i bhfad anois/ it won’t be long now” was now our greeting to each other as we met up on the way to the yard or to slop out or for a shower. Agreement was in sight, it could nearly be felt. In ways, it was funny every time you heard it. You smiled. I’m not sure it could really be believed, it was the Brits after all.

I also heard “Que Sera, Sera” – “Whatever will be, will be”. Another quote I remember, “I didn’t join the IRA to get out of gaol”, while there was always craic. There was a strength in our laughter, we didn’t believe in “our right” to be released. If the war was over, then at some point prisoners would be addressed. But it was the Brits.

The craic was our Block had been moved only months previously. The screws had tripped over a tunnel. They hadn’t “found” it, a screw had literally fallen over it. Also that Christmas a Desperate Dan look alike had left the prison dressed as a woman. There was no sense of waiting around for release, there was a confidence in the negotiators, but also a realisation “it was the Brits”.

Massive change was coming but massive change had occurred – Five Demands:

I: The right to wear their own clothing;

II: The right to not commit to prison work;

III: The right to plan recreational events with other prisoners and freedom of association;

IV: The right to have one visit, one package, and one letter every week;

V: Restoration of remission.

I remember when my time came in October 1998. I was told the night before I was to be released the next day. There were mixed emotions. I can honestly say I didn’t feel happy until I was home holding my daughter, happy and guilty.

We wore our own clothes, we didn’t do prison work, we organised our own lives/education, we had telephones on our wings, 24 hour unlocks, if we wanted more than one visit a week we asked our OC, we were all going to be released as part of a political agreement as political Prisoners of War.

It was difficult to imagine the highs and lows the blanket men and hunger strikers endured to enable us to laugh and joke as we walked around the block how we liked. We controlled our own lives, we were Prisoners of War, our lives our own. While we were unable to leave the prison we had taken control of everything other than going home.



Our education system was designed and developed by ourselves, our commitment to our struggle was strengthened, their demands were met, we knew and understood the Brits and how they conducted themselves.

It won’t be long now. I still smile when I hear someone say that.

I was returning to my home and family, but it felt like I was losing a home and family. It felt empty, part of me had ended, we were a family, we felt pain for each other, we were there for each other, leaving the wing was emotional, I felt broken, the thought of leaving comrades behind was like leaving my family behind.

We walked in their footsteps, we trod their path, we attempted to follow their example, we understood their sacrifice and we knew their intentions. We could only hope we didn’t let them down, we knew we were after all dealing with the Brits.



So much has changed from then until now. Twenty-five years have flown by. Our focus has never changed. I see every single day the benefits of the Good Friday Agreement. I see the shift in terms of political engagement and advancement.

WB Yeats said “tread softly on my dreams”. We now tread on many dreams, we must continue to do so, in that we can never change. However we must continue to advance, we must continue to evolve and allow ourselves to grow and achieve our goal, their dreams.

One thing remains the same. The Unionists continue to say “No” and believe the British government are honest. God love them. The only thing more dishonest is a ‘Tory’ British government, but after all is said and done we know we are dealing with the Brits.