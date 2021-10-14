Families erect 'lost love locks' on Glen Road

IN MEMORY: A tribute to 23-year-old Jack Brennan, who lost his battle with drugs in January

FAMILIES who have been bereaved through drugs and suicide are being encouraged to erect a "lost love lock" in tribute to their loved ones on the Glen Road.

People from across the community gathered to mark World Mental Health Day on Sunday, and attached personalised padlocks with a message to their loved ones to railings at the front of Glen Colin estate.

The event was organised by the family of Jack Brennan, who lost his battle with drug addiction in January.

Jack Brennan

The 23-year-old's family have since launched a campaign to set up a Belfast-based crisis and rehab centre in his memory.

It is hoped that the "lost loved locks" will serve as a visual reminder of the mental health crisis being faced locally.

Jack's mum, Lorraine Brennan, explained: "It was World Mental Health day on Sunday, so we were looking somewhere to put 'lost love' locks with a message onto a railing.

"We want to be able to show the Health Minister that this is the amount of people who have died due to mental health.

"There are so many people who have lost their kids to drugs or suicide. You can talk about it, but when you see something visual it really reminds you of how many people have lost people to suicide and drugs.

"I don't care where you are from, you can come put your lock on."