January sale deals at Standing Stones

STANDING Stones Lodge located in the picturesque area of outstanding beauty, Divis and Black Mountain are offering a wide array of deals to help you relax following the business of Christmas.

This January you can relax with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night deals which include an overnight stay, a large pizza and a bottle of wine for two people for just £75.

On Tuesday night there is also the steak and stay deals with offers of a steak, a side and a bottle of wine for two people plus an overnight stay for £89.

If you fancy a weekend break to prepare for the rush of the New Year you can enjoy the Saturday bed and breakfast with a meal in the evening, including one main course in the evening and a full breakfast in the morning for two people for £129.

Standing Stones Lodge’s unique location allows those looking to relax the perfect location to partake in walks along the beautiful Belfast Hills but also offers fantastic opportunities for rest and relaxation in their suites, glamping pods and hot tub facilities.