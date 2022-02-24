CCTV of Jennifer Dornan's final movements shown at trial

A JURY at the murder trial of West Belfast woman Jennifer Dornan has been shown CCTV footage showing the final movements as she walked home from her friend’s house after a night out.

The 30-year old’s remains were found in the bedroom of her Hazel View home in the Lagmore area by the Fire and Rescue Service, who attended a blaze at the property in the early hours of Sunday August 2, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill (43) is accused of following Jennifer home before entering the house and stabbing her three times in the chest. He is also accused of setting fire to the house – which the Crown say was “presumably in order to destroy the scene of his crime”.

He denies charges of murder and arson.

At Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, CCTV footage taken from a camera installed at a property on Hazel View showed Jennifer walking home with her shoes in her hand at 2.53am on Sunday August 2, 2015.

The footage was among a series of clips taken from various cameras, compiled by the PSNI and presented as evidence by the prosecution at her murder trial.

The mum-of-three had spent the evening before socialising in the Devenish Complex in Finaghy, before going back to a friend’s house at Lagmore Avenue. Also present at that address was O’Neill, who didn’t know Jennifer prior to that weekend.

Jennifer left her friend’s home in the early hours and was captured on her neighbour’s CCTV at 2.53am on the short walk home.

After walking along Hazel View, the mother-of-three was recorded closing her garden gate and walking into her home.

The jury was also shown CCTV taken from the same neighbour’s camera at 3.12am which captured a man holding a jacket over his face walking along Hazel View. This male, whose face is completely hidden by a light-coloured jacket, was then captured climbing over Jennifer’s front fence and into her garden.

He was recorded walking around both the house and Jennifer’s car parked outside, a number of times, before being captured on CCTV at 4.18am leaving the property by again climbing over the front fence. At the same time the male is picked up on the camera leaving Jennifer’s home, light can also be seen coming from her bedroom windows.

When asked what this flickering light could be, the Detective Constable who presented the CCTV compilation said: “From what we now know, I would suggest that’s flames we are seeing through the upstairs window.”

CCTV footage taken at 4.23am show flames clearly visible in the second floor of Ms Dornan’s home, and at 4.55am the same camera recorded fire crews arriving to deal with the fire.

The trial continues.