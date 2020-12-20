REV KAREN: Jesus moved into the neighbourhood

He moved right into our busyness

He moved right into our messy lives

He moved right into our brokenness

He moved right into our weary world and weary hearts

He moved in.

Love moved in.



AS we approach Christmas day I wonder where your heart is. Maybe, like me, you will face this Christmas with an empty chair at the table – you find your heart is still recovering from the shock that your loved one is gone.



Maybe your heart is lonely – the reality is this pandemic has caused a huge problem with regards to isolation. Maybe your heart is troubled – you are worried about how you will survive the financial burden of unemployment. Or maybe your heart is bursting with excitement as you look forward to the celebrations. I am aware that everyone who will read this will find their heart in all sorts of places during this busy season.



Let me for a moment transport your tender heart back in time – to a stable. The baby is born; His name, Jesus. He is the One the prophets foretold about. He is the One whom Herod tried to kill. He is the One who rather than arriving in all the splendour and glory fit for a Messiah chose to be born in a stable. He is here.



We are told that as Mary held Jesus, she ‘treasured all these things and pondered them in her heart’ (Luke 2:19). I often wonder what she was pondering in her heart. What was going through her mind as she the created one, held her Creator?

So often we can feel God is distant and aloof. But John reminds us, ‘Jesus moved into the neighbourhood’ (John 1).



I pray this Christmas you will know you are loved. I pray that wherever your heart is; Love will find you. The heartbeat of the Christmas story is that God is with us; Emmanuel. He is present. He is here. He is with you.



Have a Blessed Christmas.