Jimmy Nesbitt surprise guest at Dáithí celebration in the Devenish

IN GOOD COMPANY: Jimmy Nesbitt with Dáithí, mum Seph and dad Máirtín and brother Cairbre

ACTOR Jimmy Nesbitt was a special guest last night in the Devenish for an evening to celebrate organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family.

The night was in honour of the family of the six-year-old from Ballymurphy who successfully campaigned for a change to organ donation law in the North of Ireland.

The life-saving organ donation legislation – known as Dáithí's Law – was passed at Westminster last month. It will now become law on June 1.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family had tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

The new law means that all adults, unless exempted, would be considered as potential donors unless they specifically opt out.

It was confirmed this week that Dáithí is to be granted the freedom of Belfast. The decision is expected to be ratified when the full council holds its monthly meeting next Monday.

Jimmy Nesbitt is currently filming a new Christmas drama in Belfast.