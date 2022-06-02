Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Gleeson urges Antrim Gaels to show up in force

Niall McKenna is challenged by Fionan Mackessy during the 2020 final that went Antrim’s way and the return of the Sarsfield’s man from suspension is a major boost for Darren Gleeson’s side ahead of Saturday’s rematch with Kerry at Croke Park INPHO

Saffrons have the firepower to repeat the 2020 victory over Kerry

Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Antrim v Kerry

(Croke Park, Saturday, 4.30pm, live on RTE2)



TWO years ago, Antrim’s hurlers enjoyed a special day at Croke Park when they claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup at the expense of Kerry.

On Saturday evening, they hope to do so again, but this time the county can be there to join them after the 2020 final was played behind closed doors.

It was an eerie, quite surreal day in Croke Park just weeks from Christmas as the Saffrons celebrated in a deserted stadium before being ushered out as Limerick and Waterford took to the field for the All-Ireland final.

It will be Kilkenny and Galway up next in the Leinster decider this Saturday and that is the competition that Antrim will return to should they get the measure of the Kingdom once again.

But such thoughts, and indeed those as to who will be visiting Corrigan Park the following weekend in the All-Ireland Qualifiers (Cork if victorious and Wexford if not), can be set to the side this week as the chance to regain the McDonagh Cup with the backing of the Antrim support is what is foremost on the minds of the players and management for now.

“It’s part of the Championship, but this is a massive day for Antrim hurling that’s coming up,” said manager Darren Gleeson who has made an impassioned call to all those with an interest in Antrim hurling to make the trip to Dublin on Saturday.

“All of the clubs in Antrim need to look at this and all of the divisions in Antrim need to come in behind this team on June 4. We’re going to need everybody there to get over the line.

“This is an All-Ireland final that Antrim are hurling at, that brings us back into the Championship-proper.

“We’ve earned that right by getting into the final, but we want unbelievable support going down the road that day. I think this team, for the effort they’ve put in over the three years really deserve that.”

'Support the Saffs in Croke Park!'



Antrim Hurling Manager Darren Gleeson is calling on Saffron supporters to back the team in the #JoeMcDonaghCup Final against Kerry in Croke Park on June 4th…



Get your tickets here - https://t.co/AUoR7Ir16O



Credit @JeromeQuinn pic.twitter.com/Ij6horLzEl — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 26, 2022

He continued: “It’s time for the Antrim crowds and the Antrim people to come out and back this team because they are the people passing your doors at all times of the morning and all hours of the night going out to represent their county. I really think these people should come out now and support this team.

“From the people I met before and after, we would have had 20,000 there if everyone who said they’s have loved to have been at the final could have gone.

“They have the opportunity to do that now. It’s at Croke Park on Leinster final day, a great occasion and a great place to sow the seeds for the future of Antrim hurling for the young kids to go experience Antrim in Croke Park.”

In terms of players, Antrim are expected to have an almost full hand to pick from with injuries that have plagued the squad all season clearing up, which will give Gleeson plenty of decisions to make as to who lines out and just whom will make the bench.

Damon McMullan’s return to training after a should injury has kept him sidelined all season will add extra competition to see who flanks Gerard Walsh in the half-back line, while at midfield, Keelan Molloy has returned to full fitness and will almost certainly slot back into the engine room.

However, the competition for places in attack will be fierce with any number of combinations possible given how in-form so many have been when on the field this season.

Niall McKenna is back after suspension, while Ciaran Clarke and Conor Johnston are back after shaking off injuries and will push hard to return.

Add in Dunloy trio Seaan Elliott, Conal Cunning and Eoin O’Neill, Michael Bradley who put in an excellent shift in recent games, Neil McManus, Conor McCann and James McNaughton, and you get an idea of how difficult the attacking unit will be to select.

JOE MCDONAGH CUP FINAL 🏆



Not long to go until our Hurlers take to the grass of Croke Park in the #JoeMcDonaghCup final v Kerry



Saffron support from far and wide required 🟨⬜️ https://t.co/unoH8DC9CH pic.twitter.com/UFE3wIKWJ4 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) June 1, 2022

It’s a nice problem to have as those unlucky enough to miss out will be more than capable of playing a huge role off the bench and a forward line on form will be crucial against a Kerry side that had put up huge scoring totals after their opening defeat to Down when they shot just 0-18.

Since then, Stephen Molomphy’s side has hit 3-21 (Carlow), 6-25 (Meath), 2-28 (Offaly) and 0-29 in their final group game against Antrim that saw them reach the decider, so another big tally on the wide-open spaces of Croke Park could see this final be something of a shootout.

Yes, Antrim rang the changes for the recent game against Kerry as they were already through to the final, while Kerry had to show their full hand on the day, but that will have boosted Kerry confidence having lost out to Antrim four times in 2020 including two finals.

The Saffrons are a much better team than two years ago and will enter this Saturday’s game as favourites, but that does not mean this final is a formality and Gleeson is well aware of that.

“Anything can happen in a final,” he stressed.

“Kerry is the team with the (most recent) win so they will be favourites in my eyes going into it.

“We’ll restock, look at our panel, look at our team and try to get a few injuries right and take it from there.”

Just two points separated the teams in the 2020 final which turned into a tactical battle.

The sense is that this game will be more open and while a big score will be needed to prevail, Antrim have the firepower to do just that.