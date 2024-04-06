Mum with disabled son in desperate plea for new home

A WEST Belfast mum is appealing to the Housing Executive to find her a suitable house for her disabled son after living in Lisburn for four years.

Joeleen McMahon believes she should never have been allocated a house with stairs because it is not suitable for her son, Patrick (27).

Patrick, who is non-verbal suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that causes regular seizures. He also has learning difficulties.

Joeleen says the situation is causing unnecessary stress for her and her other two children, Leon (4) and Leona (16,) and says "enough is enough".

"I have been in this house outside Lisburn for four years now," she explained.

Joeleen with her children Patrick, Leon and Leona

"My son is non-verbal and severely disabled. He can’t get upstairs and has to stay in living room. There are three bedrooms upstairs but what is the point if he can’t get up the stairs? Every night he has to sleep downstairs in the living room.

"It has got to the stage where enough is enough. My mum lives in Hannahstown so my areas of choice are in West Belfast – Hannahstown, Cloona, Beechmount and city centre. I have 328 points which is maximum.

"I am pleading with the Housing Executive to find me a suitable house for me and my children. I really need a four-bed ground floor or a complex house with downstairs bedroom for my son."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “A high level of housing points has been applied in this case, however the applicants’ areas of choice are areas of high housing demand and low housing turnover.

“We will continue to work with them to find a suitable housing solution.”