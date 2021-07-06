OPINION: Nobody wanted the Protocol, but Brexit made it inevitable

North Belfast MP John Finucane says Unionism does not speak for all in the North on the Protocol

THOSE who shout loudest often claim to be speaking for the majority when, in fact, they are speaking for no one but themselves.

The simple fact is that the majority of people in the north want to see the Brexit Protocol in place and working to protect the economy, jobs and workers.

The last 18 months have been hugely challenging for everyone in our society with the unprecedented global pandemic and the continuing fallout from Brexit.

The majority in the North did not want Brexit. We rejected it at the polls because we knew the disastrous impact it would have on our economy, our communities and our island.

Businesses have faced uncertainty as a direct result of Brexit and have been unable to plan for the future.

All of this stems from the reckless pursuit of Brexit by the British Tories and their allies.

The only thing which has been able to provide some certainty and stability for traders, businesses and manufacturers has been the protocol and the vital protections it provides for our economy.

In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, Sinn Féin worked hard with the Irish government, the EU and others to make sure those involved in the Brexit negotiations were aware of the threat Brexit posed to the Good Friday Agreement, the decades of progress made in our peace process and the absolute need for that to be protected.

The aim was to protect the all-Ireland economy, safeguard the peace process and avoid any hardening of the border on the island of Ireland.

The result was the Protocol. It is far from perfect but it is absolutely necessary.

The Protocol is in place as a direct consequence of Brexit.

It gives businesses and traders in the North continued access to the EU single market as well as access to markets in Britain. This is a unique arrangement for the north which is the envy of businesses across Britain.

Businesses, farmers, traders and retailers have made it clear to us repeatedly that they want to see the Protocol in place and fully implemented.

The much-talked about 'mass opposition' to the Protocol that loyalist representatives are fond of speaking of simply does not exist beyond the posters and scrawled graffiti.

They have told us, they have told the British government and they have told the European Commission.

That was the message Sinn Féin once again brought to European Commission Vice President and Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic when he addressed the Executive Office committee at Stormont this week.

We also made it clear, as we have done with the British government, the Irish government and the US administration, that the DUP does not speak for the North on issues of Brexit or the Protocol.

Beyond that, those in the business community, those involved in agriculture and traders know the reality of the Protocol and of the vital necessity that it is maintained and implemented.

Not only will it protect jobs and workers, but it also provides room for expansion as it affords the North a unique special status which should be used to help attract investment and jobs.

Just this week we have heard how Belfast Harbour has benefited from the Protocol, the protections it provides and the grace periods that have come with it.

And they are not the only sector who has used the Protocol to grow its business and identify new markets and business opportunities.

We now need to see the British Government listening to these voices instead of the shouts from those who oppose the Protocol for their own political ends and get on with implementing what it has already agreed with the European Commission.

We also need to see the new Economy Minister at Stormont accepting and acknowledging the reality of the protocol and using the unique circumstances it gives us to attract jobs and investment to the North.

John Finucane is the Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast