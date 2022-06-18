Café owner's van set ablaze outside premises

A NORTH Belfast businessman is appealing for help after his van was set on fire outside his shop.

John Kelly, owner of Use Your Loaf café on the Antrim Road, is appealing for anyone with information to come forward following the incident involving the Peugeot vehicle in the early hours of last Thursday morning (June 9).

John is hoping by releasing CCTV of three suspects believed to be involved in the incident that the public can help identify those responsible.

"My van was set on fire last Thursday night outside the shop on the Antrim Road," he explained. "If anyone has any information please get in touch.

"We do our best to help everyone in this community and support as much as we can now we’re asking for your help can you please share this far and wide to try and help us to find the thugs that have done this

"If anyone has any dash cam footage or drove past it between 12am and 1.15am please let us know.

"Please let’s make these thugs famous people like this. They make me physically sick.

"I would be the first to help any person in a bad situation and people like this think it is ok to destroy someone’s van that they rely on every day."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in North Belfast are appealing for information following a report of a van on fire on the Antrim Road at around 1am on Thursday, June 9.

"Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at that time or who may have any information in relation to the fire is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 59 of 09/06/22."