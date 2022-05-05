Exciting plans for new community hub go on display on Ormeau Road

THE blueprint of a plan to renovate an historic lockkeeper's house on the River Lagan has gone on display.

The Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG) wis showcasing its vision for the John Murray Lockhouse, which it plans to transform into community health and living hub on the Lagan Towpath.

Traditionally the home of the McConnell Weir lock keeper, it is envisaged that the new facility will greatly improve access to and enjoyment of the River Lagan.

In a letter to residents, LORAG said the project will improve "wellbeing and mental health" in the area.

"The project will reimagine the lockhouse as a gateway to a ground floor café and towpath terrace, training kitchen, multifunctional community rooms, board room, office space, first floor terrace and balcony overlooking the fabulous sights and future Lagan pedestrian and cycle bridge.

"The external green space will be utilised as a community garden, poly growing tunnel, and shed for activities such a woodwork, boat building, gardening, handy person repairs and group meeting space."

LORAG said designs and surveys have been finalised for a "final planning application", which is due to be submitted shortly.