Keep your dog on a lead on Belfast Hills and preserve the Irish hare

THE festive period not only sees our city streets getting busier, but the Belfast Hills too.

Increased visitors make use of the holiday period to get some well needed time in nature, away from the stresses of everyday life. Shorter daylight hours mean a higher volume of people and dog walkers. This increased activity will have an impact on the wildlife that call the Hills their home. This is why responsible recreation is so important, not only over the holidays but all year round. One species Belfast Hills Partnership would like to highlight this festive season when out and about is the Irish hare. By keeping your dog on a lead you can contribute to the preservation of this unique species through this simple action. While traditionally associated with the spring months, Irish hares are active throughout the year and have been known to breed all year round.

An animal completely unique to the island of Ireland, the Irish hare is known to have been an inhabitant since before the last Ice Age. The Irish hare can be distinguished by its black tipped ears and white tail, although there can be variations of darker coloured tails. It is much larger in size than the more commonly sighted rabbit with long powerful back legs that help them reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour and jump heights of around two metres.

This humble animal has retained an important place in our national psyche in art, music and literature. Those old enough will also remember the hare on old threepenny coins. Revered by ancient Celts, it was believed to have links to the Otherworld. In the modern day it is perhaps more strongly associated with spring, but it is still active during the winter months. Anyone lucky enough to have ever seen a hare shoot across an open field will understand the magical quality this animal has.

Sadly this species is under threat. It is a Priority Species for Northern Ireland and has become an increasingly rare sight across the Belfast Hills. Keeping your dog on a lead can help protect this extraordinary animal. Hares are more active at night and usually spend the day hiding in long grass. A curious dog could disturb the resting hare. A startled hare which is chased by a dog will experience stress and fatigue that can be lethal to the hare.

Belfast Hills Partnership Manager Jim Bradley has voiced his concern about the impact of loose dogs on the population of Irish hares in the Hills.

“Whilst we all love our dogs and know how much they enjoy a good run through open spaces we need to remember that these are occupied by wildlife that deserve to be there just as much as any other living creature. By sparing a thought for hares, we can hopefully save this species from a fate that is similar to species such as the curlew or corncrake that were once a common feature of the landscape and are now almost exclusively committed to memory.”

The message is simple: by keeping your dog on a lead during walks this festive season you could potentially save a hare’s life and contribute to the overall conservation and protection of this species.