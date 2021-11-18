Kelly slams attempt to intimidate workers building homes in Ardoyne

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has slammed an attempt to intimidate and extort money from workers building new homes in Ardoyne.

The North Belfast News understands subcontractors to NI Water were working on new homes at the old St Gemma's School site last Friday, when a man threatened to burn a mechanical digger if money was not handed over.

Mr Kelly said: “It’s absolutely disgraceful that workers and contractors who are building badly needed homes for families are being intimidated.

“These threats should be withdrawn immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the workers and the local community.

“I have been in touch with the PSNI and if anyone has any information on this incident, they should bring it forward.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police have been made aware of an incident in the Ardoyne area of North Belfast earlier (Friday, November 12).

"Enquiries are ongoing."