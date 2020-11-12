Kennedy Centre Aisling Education Award already sees nominations pouring in

SINCE we launched this year’s Aisling Awards our readers have been nominating groups and individuals who they believe should be short-listed as 2020’s community champions.

With heroes of the pandemic the theme of this year’s awards, we’re determined to put this most difficult year behind us with a community celebration like no other as we recognise those who went above and beyond as groups and organisations rose to the challenge to help their neighbours as lockdown brought the country to a standstill and we face into 2021 with all the challenges that the coronavirus throws at us.

And it is in education that we have witnessed some of the more acute challenges from Covid-19.

When the schools closed in March many teachers and schools led from the front as pupils, parents and teachers alike came to terms with remote learning and all the challenges that that posed.

Some schools opened their changing and shower facilities for front-line health staff and then in the summer primary schools reopened offering extra tuition for their incoming P7 classes, while principals and senior staff prepared schools for reopening in September.

It is no surprise therefore that nominations have been coming in thick and fast for this year’s Education Award which is once again sponsored by the Kennedy Centre which has given its name to The Kennedy Centre First Class Covid heroes Education Award.

For Centre manager John Jones, sponsoring the Aisling Education Award was an easy decision to make. The shopping centre in the heart of the community has been associated with the Education Award since its inception in 1997.

“We’re very proud to be associated with the Education Award,” said John. “It’s a very important award for us and the community.

“We think that it’s very important to promote education and for young people to develop themselves.

“We’ve sponsored the award for over 20 years now and every year I’m impressed by the level of achievement of schools and educational organisations throughout the city.

“There is only one winner but every year we visit the four short-listed schools and it’s just phenomenal when you see what is going on in our schools, it is such an inspiration.”

And as for the heroes of the pandemic, John wants our readers to nominate schools and educators who made a difference this year.

“It’s been a complete change of direction this year,” he said. “It’s a change for educators, for parents, for children and it has been difficult for schools managing the pandemic and remote learning. But they have risen to the challenge.

“It’s great to see the children back at school because they need to be with their friends and it’s good for their mental health. But all of this, of course, wouldn’t have been possible without all the school staff, including technicians and cleaners and all those who pulled together.”

Nominations across ten fields — including unsung heroes of the pandemic in the arts, business, sport and community sectors — are now open on our website https://aisling-events.com/event/aisling-awards-2020/ and in our newspapers.