Tragic Kevin's family 'overwhelmed' by support

THE family of a local man who died suddenly in Ukraine have thanked the public for donating funds to help repatriate his remains.

31-year-old Kevin Gregory passed away on Saturday in Kiev, where he lived with his girlfriend Shahnoza Yuldasheva.

His family had launched an online fundraiser to help pay for the return of Kevin's remains to Ireland. At the time of writing, over £21,000 had been donated with funds being directed to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which works to bring deceased people home to Ireland.

Originally from Andersonstown, Kevin moved to County Down with his family as a teenager. He returned to Belfast to study Irish at St Mary's University College.

His aptitude for language saw him move to China in 2014 to teach English as a foreign language.

Kevin's brother, Conor Gregory, described his brother as a "great teacher" whose students "loved him".

Kevin runs the teachers relay at the Guangdong Country Garden School in China

As well as Irish and English, Kevin also spoke Mandarin and was learning to speak Russian to converse with his girlfriend's parents, who hail from Tajikistan.

A keen sportsman, he played for West Belfast soccer club Celtic Boys in his youth and later played for Liatroim Fontenoys GAC in County Down. In 2019, he helped found Shunde Gaels GAC in Guangdong, China.

Kevin and his partner moved to Ireland, but Shahnoza returned home for a period when the pandemic struck. It took them a year to get back together, finally settling in Ukraine where Shahnoza had set up a new business.

"They finally got back together at Christmas," Kevin's brother Conor explained.

"They had a month together before he passed away. They had plans to get married and start a life together. It was a long journey for them to get back together."

Conor said his brother was a "lovely man" who would be "friends with anyone – even complete strangers."

He added: "He was brave in taking on new challenges and travelling the world."

Conor said the family have been "overwhelmed" with the response to the online fundraiser to bring Kevin home.

"We knew Kevin was very popular and everywhere he went he was loved. It's massive, not only the response and the amount of people, but the amount of people as well from all our different friends and family.

"We were initially very scared and worried. We thought we were going to have to fly out to Ukraine to confirm things and to get him out, but the Kevin Bell Trust have been absolutely amazing."

He added: "The Kevin Bell charity have been really helpful, and it has just really put us at ease that he will be home."