Key politicians heading to West Belfast for Winter School

KEY figures in Irish politics will descend on West Belfast this week for a programme full of debates focused on the constitutional future of the country and the main issues we face today.

The Ó Cadhain Winter School is back from January 25-27 with the focus this year on Gaza and the Palestinian people.

Among the prominent speakers will be Clare Daly MEP, Guantánamo veteran Mansoor Adayfi, Bríd Smith TD, Chris Hazzard MP and many more.

The School will be launched in the Lon Dubh Café (Raidió Fáilte) on Thursday January at 7pm with guest speaker from Palestine Khalid El-Astal, and the showing of the film ‘Palestine is Still the Issue’ by the late John Pilger.

On Friday, there will be a panel discussing the important campaign ‘A New Script for Mental Health’ in Cultúrlann at 12.30pm with lunch.

There will be a full day of discussions on Saturday in Cultúrlann beginning with lunch at 12pm, and Mansoor Adayfi, a Guantanamo Bay veteran, will be in conversation with Clare Daly at 7:30pm. Afterwards, there will be a music night for Palestine with some of the best traditional musicians in the country.

Eoghan Ó Garmaile, representative of the School’s committee, said: “The conversation about a United Ireland is gaining momentum continuously.

"A broad section of the community is now participating in the discussion throughout society regarding the constitutional future of the country, and constant pressure is needed to ensure that the desires and aspirations of working-class communities are central to that broader conversation.

"The School’s analysis focuses on class and empowering the community to engage critically and actively in addressing these significant issues.

“Therefore, it is fitting for the main discussion on Saturday 27th January, to be named ‘A New Ireland: For What Class?’ with guest speakers Clare Daly (Independent MEP), Bríd Smith (TD for People Before Profit), and Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin MP). Clare Daly has been recognised around the world recently for her courage in the European Parliament, steadfastly standing up for Palestine as well as delivering speeches in Irish in the Parliament.

“We are delighted that we were able to attract some of the most radical activists, academics, and politicians in Ireland to the school this year, covering themes such as the future of the Irish language, housing rights, the environmental crisis, and many more."

A full programme of events is available at https://www.glornamona.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Uasdataithe-Scoil-Gheimhridh-Ui-Chadhain-2024_Digital.pdf