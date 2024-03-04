Parents and carers treated to wellbeing day in Lenadoon

WELLBEING EVENT: The event was held in Horn Drive Community Centre in Lenadoon

A LOCAL charity has hosted a community information and wellbeing day in Lenadoon for all parents and carers of children and adults with disabilities.

The event which featured stalls from organisations across the community and voluntary sector was held in Horn Drive Community Centre.

It was organised by Kids Together charity which helps to design, plan and deliver a wide range of tailored services for families with children and young people who have complex needs.

Piarais McCaffrey from Kids Together said the event was to celebrate recent funding for their work.

"Kids Together Belfast received funding through the Community Foundation to fund programmes for parents and carers with kids who have disabilities," he explained.

"Over the past few years there have been a number of groups established such as dad’s groups, walking groups and wellbeing programmes.

"The wellbeing event brought over 30 organisations together in one place and we are delighted that it was such well attended. Health and wellbeing is so important and it was well-received by the local community.

"We hope everyone enjoyed the day and got all the information, sandwiches and treatments."

Also in attendance was the team from Gael Chúrsaí, a technical college in Belfast city centre which provides a range of courses for students, taught through the Irish language. As part of the wellbeing event, the team provided beauty treatments as well as massages.

"It is great to get out and about in the community," said Grace Doyle. "Our treatments are all part of improving people's wellbeing and we were glad to see so many people come in and avail of our services."