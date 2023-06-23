Kneecap to headline Friday night Féile an Phobail

THEY'RE BACK: Kneecap have been announced as headliners for this year's Féile an Phobail

IRISH language hip-hop trio Kneecap have announced their "biggest ever gig".

The West Belfast rappers are set to headline Féile an Phobail on 11 August at the Falls Park.

Last August, thousands of fans from all over the country flocked to see the boys live in the Falls Park as part of the Féile – and now they're back.

The group have previously played at popular music venues across Europe including Sziget Festival and are set to tour America and Canada in October.

Tyrone-based folk band The Whistlin’ Donkeys and newly formed Irish language rock band The Shan Vans will be supporting on the night along with performances from Jun Tzu, Durt Burd and Brian Cross, with one more act to be announced.

Kneecap recently finished filming the “biggest Irish language film ever made". The €1million film will be a dramatised version of the rappers’ lives.

Kneecap’s debut album is also set to be released later this year.

Tickets for the Friday night performance are available at Ticketmaster.