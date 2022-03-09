Koram Ring to receive new Irish language signage

A NEW Irish language street sign will soon be erected in Koram Ring in Andersonstown after being ratified by Belfast City Council after approval was gained from a majority of residents.

The new sign, which will include ‘Fáinne Mhullach Cothrom’ will soon be added to the Council’s work list and be completed shortly.

Sinn Féin Cllr Séanna Walsh welcomed the move.

“Local activists campaigned and got over two-thirds approval from local residents to erect the sign and it will be completed during the Council’s normal work programme," he said.

"We have been having Irish language street signs erected on a regular basis for a number of years. We are currently looking at a new system for erecting street signs, the consultation was finished on Monday and there was a lot of support for the motion from local campaign groups.”