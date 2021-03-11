La Salle encourage pupils – past and present – to take part in school's Trócaire challenge

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE have a proud tradition of fundraising for Trócaire during Lent through their annual fun run. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that this has had to be cancelled for 2021 and the school have had to innovate their fundraising efforts with the launch of their Virtual 5K.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News the Chair of the school’s Fundraising Committee, Paul Buchanan said: “All schools have a proud tradition of fundraising during Lent. For the past fifteen years La Salle have held our popular fun run which would on average raise between two-and-a-half to three thousand pounds for Trócaire.



“This year the charity committee decided to organise a virtual 5k walk and run and we are opening it up to the wider Lasallian community and asking not only our pupils but their parents, our staff, former staff and also our past pupils to participate.

Past pupil Damon Quinn from the Hole in Wall gang showing true Lasallian spirit in completing his Virtual 5k for @trocaire . Hopefully past pupil @barrabest can bring us better weather for us to participate .😂😂You can donate https://t.co/hyPw0lqbfA @la_salle1 @OAHE1 pic.twitter.com/rabNW0cLV8 — De La Salle College (@lasallebelfast) March 11, 2021

“Last year Trócaire, like many other charities, took a massive hit due to Covid with schools and churches closing. Covid has affected everyone badly across the world but I would be very concerned that the developing world in which Trócaire work wouldn’t have the economic and health care support that we do here in terms of combatting the virus. It is important that we all do our bit to help them and every single penny really does count.”



Discussing the fundraiser, Paul added: “We are dedicating the week between 8 and 15 March to the Virtual 5k and as such we are allowing people to decide when they wish to do it at their own pace. We are conscious that our fundraisers range in age from our Year 8 pupils to adults so we want to allow them to take account of all eventualities and not to put themselves under pressure when completing it. The week also allows us to take account of our unpredictable Irish weather.



“Our Staff Health and Wellbeing Committee have also issued a 'Put a Spring into your Step Challenge' to staff for some light-hearted fun as well as promoting an active lifestyle which they are being encouraged to complete by Holy Thursday and as such, the 5K ties in well with that so they can participate in both challenges together.”

Great to see past pupil @CLPerform completing our Virtual 5k in aid of @trocaire in Adeliade with a cycle to work to the SuperDrome where he is Athlete Well Being & Engagement lead to the Australian cycling team. You can donate https://t.co/hyPw0lqbfA @la_salle1 @OAHE1 pic.twitter.com/zLWBX1CxQU — De La Salle College (@lasallebelfast) March 11, 2021

Like most things, the pandemic has put an end to the pupils being able to work on their physical fitness and the school hope that this will allow them the opportunity to get out and get active.

Paul told us: “We are very conscious that many of our pupils and the wider community have been deprived of opportunities to improve their physical fitness during the pandemic as gyms have been shut and team training sessions and games put on hold. This 5K gives them the opportunity to get out, get active and raise some money for such a worthy cause.

Good to see past pupil @ColinT78 @naomheoinclg braving the wet weather tonight to complete his Virtual 5k for @trocaire. Well done Coly. You can donate https://t.co/hyPw0lqbfA @la_salle1 @OAHE1#truetoourschool pic.twitter.com/QuqrF2pyUQ — De La Salle College (@lasallebelfast) March 10, 2021

“The virtual 5k is also a prime example of the interdepartmental work that goes on within De La Salle College as our PE department will be promoting the physical benefits of participating in the challenge while our RE department will be educating our students online the sterling work that Trócaire do and the impact that their fundraising can have on the developing world.”



Paul is also confident that the event will generate strong connectivity among the Lasallian community which has been seriously impacted by the pandemic.



He added: “We have set up a GoFundMe page and we would encourage anyone who wants to participate in the Virtual 5K to donate on there and tag the school in your photos on Social Media.”



To donate click

