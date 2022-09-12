Costly autumn and winter for schools, says West Belfast principal

SCHOOLS across West Belfast are facing a tough winter as rising energy costs eat into their budgets.



Cathal O’Doherty, Principal of St Clare’s Primary School on Cupar Street, said that he worries that the lack of an Executive may impact the Department for Education being able to provide financial support to keep schools solvent.



“It is difficult this year for schools. Around April, at the start of the financial year we would make a projection and set aside an amount of money for utilities,” he said.



“Last year we saw a jump from spending £800 a month on gas in October to £9,000 per month in January.



“There was no way of projecting that forward. All we know is that what we may say we will spend will probably not be accurate because the costs of electricity and gas keeps rising and this comes directly out of our budget.”



Cathal added that last year the Department for Education provided schools with a back payment of a few thousand pounds when there was a sharp rise in utility prices, however with the lack of an Executive, he doesn’t know if the same will be provided this year.



“It is impossible to say what our spend will be because of the wholesale price of gas and electricity. It is down to the Department for Education to ensure that schools don’t go broke over the cost of utilities and I would anticipate that they might do what they had done last year,” he continued.



“Although, the problem also exists as to whether the Department can make that decision without an Executive in place.



“It is going to be a costly autumn and winter for schools.”



A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “We understand the challenges faced by schools arising from increased energy costs.



“Officials from the Department and the Education Authority continue to keep the situation under review to ensure that the estimated energy cost pressures which schools face, are given due priority in any future discussions on the budget.”