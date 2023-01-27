Lack of grit boxes in West Belfast is endangering residents

TRUE GRIT: Cllr Matt Collins has said the lack of grit boxes is endangering people during icy weather

A WEST Belfast councillor has called for a review of criteria for the provision of grit boxes following last week's spell of bad weather.

Councillor Matt Collins insisted that a lack of boxes is endangering constituents during icy weather and has written to the Department for Infrastructure to challenge its “deeply flawed criteria”, which he says is “designed to deny residents access to grit boxes”.

“The recent cold snap is further evidence of a lack of grit boxes in the constituency,” he stated.

“I have been inundated with complaints from residents in areas like Upper Falls, Upper Springfield and Andersonstown, which were in dire need of gritting during the icy spell. Last week, I went to the aid of one resident in Andersonstown who had slipped on ice and broke her leg thanks to the treacherous conditions."

The People Before Profit councillor said that the Department’s criteria for providing grit boxes is "deeply problematic", particularly the requirement for a street to have a five per cent gradient to qualify.

"Many streets fall below this requirement and end up iced-over in a way that poses a serious health and safety risk," he continued.

“I have written to the Department to request an urgent review of criteria with the aim of expanding grit box provision across the city.

He concluded: "In the meantime, if any resident would like to request a grit box for their area, People Before Profit is happy to lobby the Department on their behalf.”