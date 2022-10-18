Local people should have a say in proposed Lagmore bus route changes

MEETING: People Before Profit's Gerry Carrol and Michael Collins met with community representatives and Translink to discuss their opposition to route changes in the Lagmore area

PEOPLE Before Profit representatives and community workers have met with Translink to discuss their concerns regarding the rerouting of bus services in the area.

It comes after the transport provider rerouted the 10D service on Lagmore Drive to operate in one direction only following safety concerns and congestion at school times.

Gerry Carroll MLA and Councillor Michael Collins met with representatives from Lagmore Community Forum and Lagmore Youth Project and Translink to raise their concerns and voice their opposition to the changes.

The new route provides a regular connection between Lagmore and the Colin Connect Transport Hub through Twinbrook and connects the area to Brook Leisure Centre for the first time since the 10F route was axed as part of the introduction of the Glider service.

The service will also run to Lagmore View and White Rise until 6pm, extended from the previous time of 11am.

“This service was rerouted without consultation or engagement with the school and the local community groups who rely on it most,” Mr Carroll said.

“The sudden change meant children were left waiting for a bus that never arrived.

“It is crucial that the whole community has a say on any proposed timetable or route changes. Translink has conceded that it made a mistake on this occasion and have assured us they will consult service users going forward.

“We also raised concerns about the lack of accessible bus stops for people with mobility issues, the need for bus shelters and for more regular journeys in the area for those who rely on public transport.

“We will continue to meet and liaise with Translink to ensure these issues are acted upon for people in the area.”

Cllr Collins said representatives also pressed Translink over the irregularity of Glider feeder buses.

“The Glider service was sold to local residents on the basis of regular connections to the Colin Connect Hub,” he said.

“The irregularity of the service is causing considerable inconvenience and we have asked Translink to keep this under review.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns regarding public transport, bus routes, or the lack of connectivity in the Colin area to please get in touch.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “The Metro 10d feeder service has been re-routed from Lagmore Dale to Lagmore Avenue due to congestion experienced at start and end of the school day.

“This caused significant delays and cancellations as well giving rise to road safety concerns during times of heavy congestion.

“An alternative stop situated a short walk of 160m from the Christ the Redeemer school has been erected on Lagmore Avenue, to accommodate pupils and other passengers and to help improve service reliability.”