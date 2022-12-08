Lagmore Christmas Market set to return this weekend

LAGMORE residents are going to be rocking around the Christmas tree this weekend as the popular Christmas market returns following a successful event last year.



The market, which is organised jointly with the Lagmore Community Forum and Mount Eagles/Lagmore Youth and Community Association, will see more than 20 stallholders selling their wares and will kick-off from 6pm on Friday night.

PEPERATIONS: Colm Fanning makes the final preparations ahead of the market this weekend



Speaking ahead of the market’s opening, Colm Fanning from the Lagmore Youth Project said: “This is our second year running the market. Last year Belfast City Council supported us in getting it up and running and when we were looking at how we could support the community this year we thought that it was one of the major events in Colin last year.



“It gives us a great opportunity to work in partnership with Lagmore Community Forum and MELYCA. It also gives our young people a great opportunity to gain experience in dealing with large events, supporting the local community and participating in social action in the lead up to Christmas.

🎄Lagmore’s Christmas Market



📆9th, 10th and 11th December

📍Christ the Redeemer Carpark



Lagmore Youth Project and Mount Eagles/Lagmore Youth & Community Association are proud to announce the return of the sell-out Christmas market



For more info visit👇https://t.co/NX4g8rG01B pic.twitter.com/Cs3LBQkPVy — Fáilte Feirste Thiar (@FailteFeirste) November 28, 2022

“This is a great opportunity for the local community to get into the Christmas spirit and we will have a food fayre with different vendors alongside baked goods, home made Christmas gifts.”

Colm said that this market emphasises the importance of shopping local and that he hopes it will encourage more people to consider independent retailers this festive season.



“We have a massive range of stalls with over 20 stall holders providing a range of goods. We will have hot chocolate and of course Santa will be with us on Satuday and Sunday. Kids can come, get a free selection box and a photo with Santa.”



The market will open from 6pm to 9pm on Friday and from 12 to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.