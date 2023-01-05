Cars broken into and robbed overnight in Lagmore

APPEAL: Cllr Joe Duffy has urged people to keep valuables out of sight

POLICE have been conducting a door to door information drive in Lagmore today after a number of vehicles in the area were broken into overnight.

Two males were seen trying to gain entry to vehicles in the area between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Appealing for residents to be vigilant, Cllr Joe Duffy urged people to keep valuables out of sight.

"I would encourage people to make sure that their doors and cars are locked," he said.

"We are coming out of the festive period and people may have valuable items sitting around the house and I would ask people if they see anything suspicious to not be afraid to report it either to ourselves in Sinn Féin or directly to the PSNI."

Sergeant Hakin said: "Reports were received this morning, Thursday, January 5, that entry was gained to three vehicles in the Lagmore View Way and Lagmore View Lane areas and items, including sums of cash, were stolen.

"A further report was received that entry had been gained to a fourth vehicle in the Lagmore Glen area. Nothing is believed to have been taken from the vehicle at this time.

"We believe that the vehicles were all targeted sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, January 4 and 7am on Thursday, January 5."

Police are keen to speak to two males, described as being of slim build and aged in their late teens, who are believed to have been in the area during this time.

"We are treating these incidents as linked, at this time, and as our enquiries continue, we would appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist us, including CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 249 of 5/1/23," Sergeant Hakin added.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.