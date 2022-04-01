Red Hands go green with tree-mendous Hannahstown project

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Lisa Critchley (left) from the Belfast Hills Partnership and Peter Kane, Chairman of Lámh Dearg CLG (third from left) welcoming SuperValu Dairyfarm tree planting volunteers

LÁMH Dearg, in conjunction with the Belfast Hills Partnership, are having a tree-mendous time at their Hannahstown grounds with a new green initiative.

The local GAA club is benefiting from a partnership between Trees on the Land – a charity and not-for-profit project from the Green Economy Foundation – and SuperValu and Centra, part of the Musgrave Group.

The project is part of a sustainability initiative from the retail brands which recently announced they will plant 50,000 trees across the North of Ireland over ten years. Already this year the retailers have sponsored 5,000 trees including at Lámh Dearg CLG.

SuperValu staff pulled on their wellies and visited the club's Hannahstown facilities to help plant a mix of hawthorn, oak, birch and hazel trees, to create a shelter belt and habitat for wildlife.

Club Chairman Peter Kane said: “We are delighted to work with the Belfast Hills Partnership and SuperValu to develop our pitch and our Green Club’s initiative Neighbours in Nature, which will help improve biodiversity in the area, create habitat for wildlife and also soak up carbon.

"Our thanks go to the volunteers from our local SuperValu as well as some of Musgrave NI’s central colleagues who came along and helped with the tree planting.”

SuperValu Dairy Farm store manager Pádraig Muckian added: “At SuperValu we believe in sustainability and that small changes can have a big impact. This is a fantastic community initiative, and we are delighted to sponsor the project which will have so many long-term benefits, not least enhancing biodiversity.

"We were also delighted to help out, get involved with the tree planting and find out first-hand about this project.”