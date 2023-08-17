Large quantity of drugs seized in Oldpark and Glengormley

POLICE seized a large quantity of Class A drugs on Thursday after stopping a car on the Oldpark Road.

A 35-year-old man was arrested. Follow-up searches were conducted at addresses in north Belfast and Glengormley with a further substantial amount of suspected Class A and mixing agent recovered along with a large sum of cash and deal bags.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The Police Service under Operation Dealbreaker is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets and arresting those dealing dangerous drugs in our community. Too many times, drugs such as these have led to death and destruction amongst families dealing with addiction issues.

"I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

The 35-year-old man is currently being interviewed at Musgrave Police Station.