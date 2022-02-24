Last call for SPAR Craic 10k early bird entries

IT’S the final call for early bird registrations ahead of next month’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Féile an Phobail have thrown their support behind the St Patrick's Day event as it makes a triumphant return to the streets of Belfast this year after taking place virtually last year and being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An early bird entry fee of £18 runs until Monday, February 28, after which time the fee will be £25 per participant, with online registration closing on March 11 at midnight, so now is the time to sign up to avail of this offer.

“Féile an Phobail is delighted to support this year's SPAR Craic 10k and it will be great to see runners back on our streets taking in every part of the City on St Patrick’s Day,” said Féile an Phobail’s Kevin Gamble.

“This year we will also be providing some live traditional Irish entertainment along the way to keep runners motivated and spectators entertained.”

REGISTER NOW before our early bird offer of £18 ends this Monday 28th Feb



Don't miss out

Last year’s global virtual race was a success, but this year’s organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

The event has been held in Belfast since 2015 and upwards of 2,000 runners are usually in attendance in a race which is now a staple of the local St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city.

As per previous years, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of Ireland’s national saint.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. Any late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three over the finish line in both the male and female categories.

First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022