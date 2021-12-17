Sunday deadline to spend £100 High Street card

TIME is running out with just days left to spend your £100 High Street Scheme card before midnight on Sunday (December 19).

The scheme offered pre-paid cards worth £100 to every adult in the North in a bid to boost the economy following COovid-19 lockdowns.

Anyone who has any balance left on their card or has not used it at all is encouraged to use it now.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Time is running out. There are just days left before the scheme closes on December 19. While the vast majority are using their cards, there are some who still need to activate and spend theirs. Now is the time to spend it local.

“I am delighted that the High Street Scheme is working and our retail, hospitality and services sectors are witnessing an increase in customer numbers through their doors.

"The scheme is boosting our economy by an extra £2m on average every single day – that is over £121m so far. The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium has credited the scheme with boosting the number of shoppers on our high streets to their highest levels since before the pandemic.

“While this is a clear success, it is important to me and to our businesses that every penny on every card is spent in order to maximise the impact. This is the best way to ensure we support those businesses which were hit hardest by the pandemic. I urge everyone who has not used their card to the limit to check their balance and spend it all.”