Young Gaeilgeoirí find their tongue in new network

A NEW initiative aimed at boosting Irish medium youth participation and community development has been launched.

Coiste na nGael Óg (the Committee of Young Irish Speakers) has been designed and facilitated by Fóram na nÓg, a regional Irish medium youth organisation based on the Whiterock which aims to promote and strengthen the Irish medium work sector, to increase informal learning opportunities for young people through the medium of Irish.

Bhí Coiste na nGael Óg i nGairdín an Phobail aréir ag déanamh machnamh ar 2023 🔥



Phléigh siad na rudaí ar mhaith leo a dhéanamh i 2024



Pléigh an Coiste na constaicí atá roimh Ghaeil óga ó thuaidh agus beidh gníomhaí ag eascairt ar an bhlian seo chugainn 👊👊#ÓigeFaoiBhláth pic.twitter.com/Ni8zSx6t2l — Fóram na nÓg (@foramnanog) December 20, 2023

Coiste na nGael Óg will provide young Gaelgeoirí from across the youth sector with a place to meet, learn and grow in their own language, while also offering them a voice in shaping the future of our society.

Through a series of collaborative efforts, workshops, and immersive experiences, this project aims to foster a sense of belonging among young Irish speakers, enabling them to take ownership of their cultural identity and contribute to a vibrant Irish language community, and a wider society.

Conchuir Mac Siacais, Education Officer for Fóram na nÓg, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities that Coiste na nGael Óg presents.

"We are thrilled to launch Coiste na nGael Óg, a project that both celebrates our linguistic heritage and empowers young Irish speakers to play an active role in shaping the future of our communities," he said. "The committee has developed from our ‘Indigenous Youth Work’ model, which is designed to provide young people with a sense of ownership over their language and ultimately, their lives, and a space to think critically about, and participate in, their own communities and wider society.

"Through collaboration and collective action, we believe that young people can and should drive positive change, to create a more inclusive and vibrant society for all."

Coiste na nGael Óg member, Pádraig said: “We need more groups like this for young people who want to have a say. Young people have a lot to say about society, but we are always kept away from having a voice by adults. Coiste na nGael Óg gives us that voice back”.

Fellow member, Amy added: “Youth work is very important for young people as it gives them somewhere to meet, to get out of the house, and to build relationships. Coiste na nGael Óg is really exciting because it's youth work, but for older young people.”

Participants of Coiste na nGael Óg can look forward to a diverse range of activities and initiatives aimed at honing their leadership skills, fostering cultural pride, and promoting cross-sectoral collaboration. From community outreach projects to language immersion trips, this initiative offers a myriad of opportunities for young people to explore, learn, and grow together.