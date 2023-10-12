Launch of Féile na Carraige to take place on Friday

AS the leaves change colour and the crisp nip returns to the air, both autumn and Féile na Carraige return in unison to greet us with another inspirational and exciting programme for 2023 under the maxim of Participation, Politics, and Community.

The Féile aims to create organic and creative spaces for the community to come together and think critically about how we can self-organise and recalibrate emancipatory periods in Irish history and make them relevant for the present day. This year we are delighted to have inspirational figures like Siobhán McCallin, Eoin Ó Broin and Pat Bracken, among many others, as well as film nights, family fun days, Irish/Arabic taster sessions and of course, our annual gig featuring local young Irish speaking singers.

Have a look at some of our events and scan the barcode to see the full programme. Bígí linn! The launch of Féile na Carraige takes place this Friday, 1pm, at Gael-Ionad Mhic Goill on the Whiterock Road.