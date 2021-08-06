South Belfast hate crime: Men released on bail

RELEASED: Four men arrested in relation to a racially-motivated hate crime on 2 June have been released on bail

FOUR men arrested in connection with a racially-motivated hate crime in the Lawrence Street area of South Belfast have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The men were arrested on Monday 2 August in relation to an incident in the area on 2 June where a group of asylum seekers were attacked and held at gun point.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “We are committed to investigating all hate crimes and will work with partners to support and encourage victims to come forward.

“We know that hate crimes and incidents are significantly under-reported, and a key strand of our approach is about giving victims and witnesses the courage and confidence to come forward. We don’t want to see anyone targeted because of their sexuality, race, faith or ability.

“The impact of hate crime can be long-lasting and far-reaching, going beyond the victim’s own experience and increasing fear in the wider community.

“We are reliant upon the support of others, including the wider public, whose information will assist in identifying and prosecuting offenders.”

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna has called on anyone with any information to pass it on to the police.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 103 02/06/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.