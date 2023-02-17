Sports Opinion: Leeds Post of no interest to ambitious Ange

Oh Hyeon-gyu netted his first Celtic goal in the 5-1 Scottish Cup win against St Mirren on Saturday

IT was good to hear Ange Postecoglou brush off speculation that Leeds United are interested in bringing him in as their new gaffer.

Every other week it seems like an English Premier League manager has lost his job, with some clubs far too trigger-happy in their desperation to find success. But if you are among the riches of English football, you can afford to let people go and not give a hoot.

Stability? Patience? That doesn’t cut the mustard south of the border, not these days. The Premier League’s tendency to give coaches the boot is an indictment of society today – we want success and we want it yesterday.

So why would Postecoglou throw himself into that world? The obvious answer is money. He’d earn probably four or five times what he’s making in Glasgow, and should things not go to plan, would be given a fat severance package at the end of it all.

Yes, it probably is the ‘best’ league in the world, but that’s because of its vast wealth – the clubs that splash the most cash on wages and transfer fees can recruit a higher quality of player.

However, at Celtic, Ange practically has total control over all footballing matters. There’s not a chance he would be afforded the same luxury in England.

History shows that he makes a slow start when he’s appointed to a new club - it happened at Celtic, losing three of his first six games. Lose three games in a row at Leeds and many would be demanding that he get the sack.

Following the Bhoys’ 5-1 Scottish Cup victory over St Mirren last Saturday, the Australian was asked what he would say to any fans who may be concerned by media links.

He replied: “I don’t think I need to say anything to them.

“I get the excitement around things like that. If I had a player in a similar boat I’d just tell him, ‘keep playing your football and don’t worry about anything else, all those kinds of things are just noise’.

“If anyone thinks for the last seven days I’ve thought about anything but preparing the team to play today then obviously they haven’t got a clear idea of what I’m about.”

His time at Parkhead is nowhere near finished. I’m not naïve to think that he’ll never leave for another job. Given how well he’s been doing, it’s inevitable.

You hear rumours that his dream destination would be Liverpool. I wouldn’t fault him for that, but even in what has been an underwhelming season for the Reds, they’re unsurprisingly sticking by Jurgen Klopp.

How could they not after delivering the league title, a Champions League and leading them to two other finals?

One thing that Postecoglou might have going against him is his age. He’ll be 58 in the summer and many clubs seem to prefer the younger ‘head coach’ as opposed to the more traditional manager.

Call me cynical, but I believe fat cat owners hire younger people because they know they’re just grateful to have such a job and won’t rock the boat over transfers and coaching set-ups.

Ange has reiterated on numerous occasions even before the Leeds speculation that he’s loving life at Celtic and I think the only way that will change is if he’s offered a post that he thinks he can’t turn down. And Leeds certainly don’t fit that category.

Meanwhile, on the field, it was fantastic to see Oh Hyeon-gyu open his account as one of the scorers against St Mirren.

Despite the dominant result, Stephen Robinson’s men gave a solid account of themselves, with four of Celtic’s strikes only coming in the last 15 minutes.

There was one downside, though, as Kyogo was forced off with a shoulder injury.

He did reappear on the bench to watch the rest of the game and is undergoing tests to determine how long he’ll be on the sidelines. Fingers are crossed that he’ll be available for the League Cup final against Rangers on February 26.

With 22 goals to his name so far this season, he’s Celtic’s deadliest striker and would be a huge blow if he can’t regain fitness in time.

And some would contend the banner that was unfurled by the Green Brigade saying ‘VAR Decision: Douglas Ross is a C***’ was also unfortunate.

The Scottish Conservatives leader, who was on linesman duty, couldn’t have missed it. There have been calls for Celtic to be fined, but given the type of chants that are regularly heard in other grounds throughout the country, it’d be hypocritical to do this.

For the Scottish Cup quarter-final, the Hoops have been drawn away to Hearts with Rangers handed a slightly kinder tie against Championship side Raith Rovers. The fixtures will take place over the weekend of March 11.

As for this week, the Bhoys host seventh-placed Aberdeen on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Dons still don’t have a manager after sacking Jim Goodwin following a 6-0 hammering at Easter Road. You know your club must be in dire straits when Hibs are capable of giving you a walloping.

I mentioned earlier about English clubs frequently changing bosses, but it does happen in Scotland too. Goodwin, and Stephen Glass before him, lasted just 11 months in the job. Chairman Dave Cormack can ill-afford to get this next appointment wrong, but he probably will.

The word is that former Celtic midfielder Barry Robson, who’s currently the interim manager, might be given a full-time crack at it. If so, I wish him luck because he was a solid player with a deadly left foot.

But unfortunately for Barry, Celtic show no sign of letting up. And not only that, they’re cruising to victories in third gear.

Postecoglou’s stamp is now so firmly on the team that the style of play is second nature, and everyone is aware of their role.

Stiffer challenges will come, namely in a few weeks against Michael Beale’s high-flying Gers at Hampden. They do have high standards, after all.