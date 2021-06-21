Dealers drop drugs after leisure centre staff intervene

OFF THE STREETS: Drugs that were dropped following an interrupted deal at Whiterock Leisure Centre

A West Belfast MLA has expressed concern after drug dealers were found to be using Whiterock Leisure Centre to peddle their wares.

Staff at the leisure centre interrupted a deal in the car park of the centre last Sunday morning, recovering three bags of a crystalline substance at the scene.

The drugs were handed into community activists for safe disposal.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan described the development as "very concerning".

"It's totally out of order that people are coming to an area where kids are and dealing in drugs," he said.

"Fortunately the staff in the Leisure Centre disturbed them when they were doing their dealing and they dropped some before they left, which were recovered by staff and handed into community activists in the area.

"These people are just preying on this community, and they need to pack up and go away completely."

Mr Sheehan called for "greater vigilance" from police following the incident.

"They need to be patrolling these areas where people are dealing in drugs and clamp down on them, particularly when we're dealing in hard drugs like this," he stated.

"There is always a possibility of kids finding them, thinking they're sweets, but even leaving that aside it's poison to young people in these areas and it shouldn't be happening.

"The police and the statutory agencies need to get involved, they need a proper strategy on dealing with drugs in this area, and there needs to be a proper follow-up service for people who have become addicted to drugs."