Resurfacing work in Lenadoon to last until June

A £242,000 footway and carriageway resurfacing scheme in Lenadoon has commenced – and will last for the next three months.

The improvement works will extend for a distance of approximately 350 metres from Falcarragh Drive to the end of Kerrykeel Gardens and will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially, with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

The majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Full details of closures will be displayed in advance of any closures.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by June 9 however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.