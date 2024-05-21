Lenadoon woman refused bail over alleged child abduction in Park Centre

A LENADOON woman has been remanded into custody, accused of abducting a one-year-old child at a West Belfast shopping centre.

Noeleen Creen (38) of Bunbeg Park appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday after the incident on Monday.

An investigating detective said Creen allegedly picked up the infant and tried to leave one of the stores inside the Park Centre. “The defendant was stopped about five to ten metres away by the child’s mother, who snatched her child away,” he told the court. Security staff were alerted and spotted Creen in a nearby seating area within the mall.

Police also disclosed that prior to the alleged abduction she approached and kissed the forehead of another child accompanied by its parents. The family left the shopping centre before the alert was raised.

In police interviews, Creen provided a “disjointed” account without a clear recollection of the incident. She claimed to have drunk half a bottle of vodka the previous night, visited a friend in hospital before going to the Park Centre.

Asked to explain her actions, Creen suggested: “Maybe the child was upset, I was comforting him.” She denied trying to leave the mall with the infant.

Defence solicitor Philip Breen described it as a “very, very strange incident” all captured on 90 seconds of CCTV footage.

He contended that the initial kiss on the forehead of the other child had been an “act of friendship” where no complaint was made by that family.

Dealing with the alleged abduction, Mr Breen argued that his client was carrying the little boy towards the seating area and not towards the exit. “She wasn’t attempting to leave the scene,” he insisted.

“Throughout the interview when she was shown the video she was adamant that she wouldn’t harm children.”

Opposing bail, the detective claimed: “There is a serious risk to the public, this was a busy shopping centre where there are young parents and children around.”

District Judge Steven Keown remanded Creen in custody until June 18 and ordered that a mental health assessment should be carried out before she makes any future application for release.