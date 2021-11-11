Inquest into British Army killing of Turf Lodge teen adjourned

AN inquest into the death of a Turf Lodge teenager shot dead by the British Army has been adjourned amidst a fresh statement about "serious criminal behaviour" by soldiers.

17-year-old Leo Norney was shot dead by members of the Black Watch Regiment in Ardmonagh Gardens on September 13, 1975.

A fresh inquest into his killing got underway last Thursday but was immediately adjourned after the submission of a late statement, the details of which could be the subject of a criminal investigation.

At the time of the shooting the British army claimed that they had come under fire in the area. They said they returned fire and hit Leo, who they claimed was a gunman.

Witnesses stated Leo had just alighted from a black taxi at Shepherd’s Path near the top of the Whiterock Road, before the shooting occurred. Human rights campaigner Father Denis Faul produced a pamphlet at the time that rejected the army’s claims. Those interviewed for the pamphlet said Leo had been a passenger in a black taxi that was searched at a checkpoint by members of the Black Watch on the Whiterock Road.

In 1977, the then Secretary of State Roy Mason – in response to a question from the West Belfast MP Gerry Fitt – confirmed that members of the Black Watch Regiment who had been involved in the Leo Norney shooting had later been convicted of planting ammunition on other civilians.

In 2013, investigators from the PSNI’s Historical Enquiries Team revealed that an ex-sergeant of the British army’s Special Investigation Branch (SIB), who had carried out an initial investigation into Leo’s shooting had said he was “sceptical” about the account given by soldiers at the scene. The HET said the sergeant also claimed he had been “put under pressure by his superiors to establish from the RUC if there was firearms residue on Leo”.

After being told residue was present, he reported this to his superiors. However, the RUC later told him the residue was not consistent firearms discharge, and he was subsequently demoted for giving the wrong information. Documents uncovered by Relatives for Justice in the British Government’s National Archives in Kew further exposed the attempts by the British state to label Leo Norney as a gunman.

The new inquest into Leo's killing got underway at Laganside Courthouse on Thursday, but was adjourned until December 2 pending an update from the PSNI.

Following the announcement, Relatives for Justice stated: "This is one of the many legacy inquests which has been ordered by the Attorney General on the basis that the initial inquest failed to inquire properly into the facts of the case. New information also suggested that the soldiers’ account of what took place did not accord with the available evidence.

"Relatives For Justice has been supporting the Norney family for many years. We understand that the family are disappointed that the inquest will now be delayed yet again. They have had to wait for so many years; the postponement is very disheartening. The decision will be challenged by way of judicial review. It is to be hoped that hearing will be expedited.

"RFJ also call on the Chief Constable of the PSNI to ensure that the investigation triggered by Judge McGurgan is given priority and sufficient resources so that it can be concluded as quickly as possible. The family of Leo Norney, having waited so long, deserve nothing less.

"The one important development of this morning’s hearing is that, the inquest having been opened, it must now be heard and concluded. It cannot be affected by the British government’s pernicious plans to close all criminal justice proceedings against British soldiers who may have been involved in criminal behaviour and human rights abuses during the conflict. This, at least, is a positive development."