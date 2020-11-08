REV KAREN: Let’s learn the art of noticing and giving thanks in all circumstances

RECENTLY, when I read the verse, ‘Give thanks in all circumstances’ (1Thess5:16), I wondered is this even possible.



It is darn hard to be grateful during this brutal pandemic, isn’t it? Nothing can shake our foundations and rob us of joy more so than the continual avalanche of bad news. From wearing masks, to weary hearts and health, it’s understandable to not always find ourselves feeling thankful.

However, I believe that if we maintain a robust rhythm of gratefulness during this uncertain season, it can rescue us from falling into a pit of despair.



Remember, practising gratefulness does not mean we dismiss or diminish the reality we find ourselves in.



We are not saying we are grateful ‘for’ this season, but rather, we are willing to embrace what it means to be grateful ‘in’ this season. There is a difference.



We cannot guilt people into gratefulness (trust me, I’ve tried it with my teenagers – it doesn’t work). The attitude of gratitude spotlight is on us – you and me. It is a choice we must make. So, how do we practice gratefulness?



I have learnt that we cannot be grateful for what we do not notice.



Notice the beauty of creation.

Notice the changing of seasons.

Notice the laughter of children.

Notice people around you.

Notice the many unsung heroes who tirelessly serve our city, day in and day out: NHS staff, business leaders, school teachers, council workers, community champions, and so on.

Notice good food, and good drink.

Notice, notice, notice.



I’m convinced the art of noticing what is good, will help us develop a rhythm of gratefulness. It helps to shift the focus from ourselves and our current circumstances, onto others.

There is so much pain and suffering on this journey. Gratefulness can make the path we travel a little easier for each other. What are you grateful for?