LGFA: Antrim head to Offaly in search of vital points

Antrim manager Emma Kelly has urged her players to learn from the mistakes against Louth ahead of Sunday’s trip to Offaly Pic by Jim Corr

THERE is no time to reflect on what might have been for Antrim as they make the trip to Offaly for their second Division Three fixture on Sunday (Edenderry, 2pm).

Emma Kelly’s side may reflect on what might have been in their opener on Sunday when they were unable to see it out at home to Louth when leading by four, only to be overtaken in stoppage time to leave them empty-handed in a game that just got away.

Of course, it is a learning curve for many of the panel that has seen a huge turnover of players from last year, but results and league points are still required to ensure it isn’t a swift return to the basement division.

The Faithful will also look at their league opener with some regrets as they too failed to claim victory from a winning position, but their 1-8 to 1-8 draw against Sligo at least saw them on the board.

Antrim will head to the Midlands knowing they can certainly compete at this level and Kelly hopes the lessons from their opening defeat can see them look to push on this weekend.

“It’s a learning curve for the girls and we’re hoping they do that going down to Offaly,” said the Antrim bainisteoir.

“They don’t have time to sit there and lick their wounds. We just have to wake up and learn from the stupid stuff.

“We’ve played Offaly in Division Four a few years ago and in challenge matches we’ve noticed the difference between Divisions Three and Four isn’t massive, so we just have to learn (from the Louth defeat) and go again.”

Many of the new faces rose to the challenge on their senior bow last weekend with good performances, especially in defence, showing there is the talent in the squad to establish themselves at this level.

But the higher the grade, the more likely it is that mistakes are punished and ensuring they can keep going to the end is the objective this week in order to put vital points on the board.

“Some of the younger players there were brilliant,” Kelly acknowledged after the Louth game.

“Emma Ferran stepped up, Lara (Dahunsi) was brilliant and the two minors - Hannah Donaghy is just out of U16 and Cliona Logan.

“Some of them were getting their first taste of senior level so they just need to learn from it and gather the experience.”