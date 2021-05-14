Light at the end of the Covid tunnel, but the Irish music scene continues to suffer

A PLETHORA of releases buoyed the Irish music industry this week. Some focused on Bandcamp exclusive releases that took advantage of the site’s waived fees last Friday, such as country duo Cryan’s collaboration with Donegal producer Uladh. In other parts of the country, electronic artist Fears released their debut album Oiche, a stark and barren LP driven by minimalist production and arrangements.



However, such releases came off the back of the announcements that Irish festivals Sea Sessions and Forbidden Fruit would delay another year's performances in the face of unclear guidelines from Dáil Éireann. Similarly in the North, Stendhal Festival organisers in Limavady called for clarity from the Executive weeks after their summer 2021 date and lineup announcement. They were joined by bookers of Open House and Belsonic, who voiced concerns for the future and called for a government-backed cancellation insurance scheme that would protect jobs in the face of Covid-19. I’ll not hold my breath for a measured, thoughtful response from Stormont.

