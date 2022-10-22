CCTV to be installed to thwart anti-social behaviour at Ligoniel columbarium

CCTV cameras are set to be installed at the columbarium in Ligoniel in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

The columbarium, located at the side of St Vincent de Paul Parish Church on the Ligoniel Road, stores urns holding cremated remains. Last week, a light was smashed in the latest incident of anti-social behaviour reported at the site.

In a bid to secure the columbarium, local parishioner Sharon Still started a fundraising ballot to purchase CCTV cameras, and thanks to a recent donation from Ligoniel Working Men's Club the security equipment is set to be installed in the coming weeks, subject to approval from the Diocese of Down and Connor.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Sharon, whose parents remains are in the columbarium said she is fearful of damage to loved ones' graves.

"The kids are coming into the columbarium from the back of Tír na nÓg park," she complained. "One of the statues was smashed recently and one of the lights damaged last week.

VANDALISM: A damaged light at the columbarium in Ligoniel in recent days

"There has also been evidence of kids drinking here and we even found condoms in the garden.

"My mummy and daddy are here. I come here two or three times a day. It is a lovely place It is hard enough to go to any graveyard, never mind be worried about anti-social behaviour.

"I am so afraid of damage to the columbarium and even ashes going missing."

Sharon is grateful that CCTV cameras are set to be installed soon at the site and says it will be "peace of mind" to loved ones of the deceased.

"Cameras going to be installed hopefully in next few weeks," she added. "We are waiting on approval from the Diocese

"I have been fighting for around four or five years to get these installed. The fundraising started off as a small ballot and it was really supported by the local community and beyond.

"We also got a generous donation from Ligoniel Working Men’s Club.

"Hopefully now, myself and other families will get that peace of mind to know the site is more secured."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy added: "I commend local residents for their efforts in fundraising for this initiative.

“We know there have been concerns around anti-social behaviour at the columbarium in the past and this has caused a lot of distress for families.

"We hope that these preventative measures will help alleviate local residents' concerns and help prevent any new incidents in the future.”